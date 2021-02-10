Dental Radiology Equipment Market SWOT Analysis by Manufacturer Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Carestream Health, KaVo Dental,

Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.86 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the global increase in diagnostics creating huge scope.

Download exclusive PDF sample report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dental-radiology-equipment-market

Market Definition: Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market

Dental radiology equipment are devices used for diagnosis of dental infections and dental diseases such as tooth decay, gingivitis, periodontitis, dental caries, other forms of oral cancers and injury. These devices are used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and dental clinics.

In the US, gum disease, is known as periodontal disease, is common around 50% of the adults aged more than 30 years have signs of it. Gum disease occurs due to infection, which later can destroy the gum and the bone that supports the tooth. In such cases, radiographic images help to diagnose severe gum diseases and stage of bone loss, which helps to further proceed with the treatment.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental radiology equipment market are

Danaher (US),

Dentsply Sirona (US),

PLANMECA OY (Finland),

Carestream Health (US),

KaVo Dental,

winkelstueckeguenstiger.de (Germany),

VATECH,

Midmark Corporation (US),

RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd. (India),

A-dec (US),

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland),

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland),

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (India),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan),

Hitachi Medical Corporation,

Hologic (US),

ESAOTE SPA (Europe),

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.,

LLC (US),

among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo Medical and Dental University announced a patent licensing agreement on a technology to transplant autologous mesenchymal stem cells the technology uses an arthroscope that enables surgery with minimal invasion to administer, to meniscus injury patients, cell suspensions that use synovium-derived.

In August 2018, Dayton health care company provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment products, has launched a new corporate brand identity which capture the company’s commitment to a better care experience and the increasing value Midmark offers customers as they focus on improving clinical outcomes.

Market Drivers

Rapid growth in geriatric population, this act as a market driver.

Low penetration rate for dental implants which enables cost-effective dental implants for the end-user, this significant act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

Due to lack of consumer awareness in developing nations, this significant act as market restraints.

High price of digital radiography systems, act as a market restraints.

Segmentation:

By Type

Dental Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral X-Ray Units, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Extra-Oral Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems Digital X-Ray Sensors Hybrid Units Therapeutic Dental Equipment Dental Lasers Soft Tissue Lasers Diode Lasers Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers Nd:Yag (Neodymium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet) Lasers All-Tissue (Hard/Soft) Lasers Er:Yag (Erbium-Doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet) Lasers Er-Cr:Ysgg (Erbium, Chromium:Yttrium-Scandium-Gallium-Garnet) Lasers General Equipment Casting Machines Instrument Delivery Systems Ceramic Furnaces Electrosurgical Systems CAD/CAM Systems Dental Chairs Dental Light Curing Equipment Dental Handpieces



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers, and Dental clinics

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

For More Details In-Depth Inquiry @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-dental-radiology-equipment-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global dental radiology equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental radiology equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global dental radiology equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Request For TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dental-radiology-equipment-market