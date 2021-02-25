Dental X Ray Systems Market Revenue to Rise by CAGR 6.4% Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the global dental X-ray systems market in its upcoming report titled “Dental X-ray Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. In terms of revenue, the global dental X-ray systems market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR of 6.4% during 2018 – 2026.

North America is anticipated to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period. With an expected value share of around 35%-40% in 2017, the North America dental X-ray systems market is projected to reach US$ 1,111.4 Mn by the end of 2026.

The global dental X-ray systems market is segmented based on product type, end users, and regions. Based on product type, the dental X-ray systems market is segmented into Dental X-Ray Systems and Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems.

The Dental X-Ray Systems segment is expected to hold a significant share of more than 70% in the global dental X-ray systems market owing to growing adoption among end users. In addition, dental X-ray systems are designed to minimize the patient radiation dose. Hand-held intraoral X-ray systems are considered as an alternative to traditional floor-mounted intraoral X-ray systems.

In addition, dental X-ray systems are cost-effective equipment when compared with cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems and are expected to contribute to the large share in the global dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period.

Whereas, the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems segment is expected to witness a noteworthy growth in terms of revenue in the global dental X-ray systems market owing to rapid penetration of newly launched devices in the dental X-ray systems market.

Based on the end user, the global dental X-ray systems market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Among all the end users, the dental clinics are expected to be the leading end user segment in the global dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and innovations have brought about major changes in the healthcare industry in the last two decades. This had a tremendous influence in all the branches of dentistry.

With the advancements, the necessity for more precise diagnostic tools especially imaging methods have become mandatory. This has provided enormous growth opportunities for the global dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period.

The shift from traditional intra-oral X-rays towards advanced imaging techniques such as cone beam computed tomography has also contributed towards the growth of dental X-ray systems market. Increasing numbers of life-threatening diseases such as oral cancer lead to increasing use of dental X-ray systems worldwide.

Digital dental X-ray systems is the current key advanced product in the medical devices industry as it has shown promising results with the complications associated with X-ray exposure.

Thus, the growing incidence of oral cancer with an increasing number of dental procedures anticipated to drive the growth of the global dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period. Collaborations, partnerships, and mergers among manufacturers for research and development are also expected to boost the growth of the dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period.

However, reduced reimbursement and primary healthcare facilities with limited capacity and resources are major factors expected to restrain the growth of the global dental X-ray systems market over the forecast period.

For instance, from 2018, the costs for imaging studies performed on computed radiography devices will be reduced by around 7% for the following five years, and 10% after that. The new legislation will impose reimbursement cuts to the technical components for X-rays performed on older technology.

The reductions apply to both the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) and Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS). This reduced reimbursement for computed radiology equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the global dental X-ray systems market.