Desean Millionz and Till We All Rich Look To Be Hip-Hop’s Next Big Dynasty

When it comes to Houston’s finest, you can probably think of the city’s current frontrunners (Megan The Stallion, Sauce Walka, Maxo Kream) as well as the icons that created the road for them to ride through (UGK, Geto Boys, DJ Screw…the list goes on).

When you think of what’s next, make sure to include rising business mogul Desean Millionz, who’s looking to take over his city – and, presumably, the world – with his label Till We All Rich Entertainment. Currently, the imprint boasts a slew of artists (Jdagr8, Bino Diego, ZaeLaurent, Kaleb Brown, Ace and Drakko) and producers (Jayhitem and Tracmuzik) that look to change H-Town’s landscape with a new sound and vibe all their own. Just check out JdaGr8’s latest single, “Came From Mexico”:

Big things are on the horizon for Desean Millionz; keep watch of his and his company’s social media and don’t be surprised when he hits ‘Diddy status’ before our very eyes.