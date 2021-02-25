Desiccated Coconut Market size Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global desiccated coconut market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global desiccated coconut market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global desiccated coconut market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global desiccated coconut market is projected to expand with CAGR of X.XX% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Desiccated Coconut is the dried (containing 3% moisture) and finely shredded flesh of the coconut which is used as an ingredient in both sweet & savoury recipes to impart a coconut flavour. It is ideal for toppings, fillings, baking, sprinkling etc. Desiccated coconut has very high fat content but is low on sodium and cholesterol and thus have high nutritional value.

Demand for desiccated coconut has been gradually increasing due to various reasons including the expansion of baking industry, ready availability in the market through retail stores, e-commerce / online supermarkets etc. Various traditional bakery products like kokosmakronen in Netherlands and coconut macaroons in UK use desiccated coconut as a key ingredient and it is the most common ingredient for Thai Cuisine. There has been a tremendous growth in the sales of organic desiccated coconut and fair trade products which has a further direct impact on the market growth of desiccated coconut.

However, there is an uncertainty of coconut supply in the market, due to erratic climatic conditions, which will hamper the growth in desiccated coconut market in coming years. Also, desiccated coconut is replaced by ground or chopped nuts, honey etc, due to some controversies linked with coconut and its by-products such as high saturated fatty acids content, which may reduce its demand in the future.

India, Philippines, Sri Lanka & Indonesia are the major countries that dominate the production of desiccated coconut along with, being the largest exporter globally.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global desiccated coconut market encompasses market segments based on the type, distribution channels, application, countries/regions and end users

By type, the global desiccated coconut market is segregated into:

Reduced Fat

Full Fat

By distribution channel, the global desiccated coconut market can be segregated into:

B2B / Direct Sales

B2C / Indirect Sales which includes Supermarket, hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Convenience store, E-commerce, Specialty store and many more

By application, the global desiccated coconut market can be segregated into:

Food Industry including bakery products, confectionery, culinary food products, beverages etc.

By country/region, the global desiccated coconut market has been divided into

North America (US, Canada & Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, rest of Europe)

Asia – Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Korea, rest of Asia – Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

PT. Global Coconut

Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama

Primex Coco Products

CBL Natural Food Pvt. Ltd

Silvermill Group

Cocomi

S&P Industries

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Viet Delta Corporation

Tradlanka Agricultural Enterprise Pvt. Ltd

Others

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as desiccated coconut related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the desiccated coconut market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world, desiccated coconut market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered in this report comprise names such as PT. Global Coconut, Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama, Primex Coco Products, Cbl Naturals Food Pvt. Ltd, Silvermill Group, Cocomi, S&P Industries, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Viet Delta Corporation, Tradlanka Agricultural Enterprise Pvt. Ltd and many more

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical upgradation

Ø The world market for desiccated coconut caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for desiccated coconut market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

