Design in 2019 – what will packaging design look like?

As a major aspect of our arrangement on design in 2019, Katie Cadwallader, senior designer at Supple Studio, sees what will occur in packaging design over the next 12 months.

What do you think 2019 will hold for packaging design?

Ideally, conscience. Brands are under investigation more than ever to make their procedures and items as reasonable as would be possible. I envision we’ll see lots of packaging redesigns as these formats and materials are evaluated. Brands should yell about these progressions as well — I had constantly accepted you couldn’t reuse Wagamama’s takeaway packaging since it’s black plastic, yet you can. I hate to think how many other people have the same misconception.

What was your favourite packaging design project in 2018 and why?

The emerge for me was Co-op’s own brand packaging by the talented folk at Robot Food. I truly digged the rebrand, completed by North in 2016, so so I love that this range follows the same idea — it feels as though the studio has dipped back into the archives to inform the labels. The eclectic typography feels quite craft beer and having seen it on shelf, it really stands up to the brands it’s surrounded by. It’s hard to create an own-brand that’s desirable (the Majestic Wine Jean Jullien collaboration is a great example) but I’d be happy — and would have no shame in doing so — to have a fridge full of those little French lagers.