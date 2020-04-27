Diabetic Nephropathy Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2019-2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Diabetic nephropathy is a medical condition where the kidneys are damaged due to diabetes. High blood glucose levels damages the kidneys and allows the protein to enter the urine. Diabetic nephropathy can further lead to chronic kidney disease and kidney failure. Imaging, blood tests, urine tests are used to diagnose diabetic nephropathy.

Diabetic nephropathy market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing incidences of diabetes, shift to sedentary lifestyle, growing geriatric population and increased consumption of alcohol. Moreover, inorganic strategies by the market players like collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions by the market players are likely to create opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. ASTRAZENECA PLC

2. BAYER AG

3. NOVARTIS AG

4. NOVO NORDISK AS

5. MERCK AND CO., INC

6. ALLERGAN, INC

7. ABBOTT

8. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH

9. ABBVIE INC

10. PFIZER INC

The global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of indication, treatment type, indication, diagnosis, and end user. Based on indication, the market is segmented as type-1 diabetes, and type-2 diabetes. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as diuretics, angiotensin receptor blockers, antioxidant inflammation modulator, calcium channel blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ace inhibitors), renin inhibitors, and others. Based on diagnosis the market is segmented into imaging tests, renal function testing, urine test, blood test, and renal biopsy. The end user segment is further divided into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global diabetic nephropathy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The diabetic nephropathy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting diabetic nephropathy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the diabetic nephropathy market in these regions.

