Diagnostic Imaging Market 2016: Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Medical imaging is a prerequisite in most of the treatments as a means to examine patients and establish their exact medical condition. With the increasing awareness on preventive care, people undergo medical check-ups more often than earlier which has resulted in such imaging techniques gaining significance. The diagnostic imaging advancements have made it possible for doctors to monitor, diagnose, screen, and ensure effective medical intervention.

Request For [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064925

Market Dynamics:

The major growth drivers of the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market are rising geriatric population, advancements in imaging technologies, wide application of such devices, extensive funding and grants from government and public-private organisations, growing number of imaging centres and incidence of various chronic diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle.

However, parallel factors like high cost of imaging system & procedures, side-effects of radiation during imaging and poor insurance coverage especially in developing countries are restraining the growth of the market.

Rising incidence of chronic illnessescoupled with increased acceptance to and preventive healthcare and improved technological advancements in imagingact as opportunity drivers for the market players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on various parameters. The first broad segmentation is based on the type into X-Rays, Nuclear Imaging,Ultrasound, MRI, Computed Tomography, Photoacoustic Imaging, Thermography, Tactile Imaging, Elastography, Functional near-infrared spectroscopy, Echocardiography. Each of these broad types is further classified into sub-segments on the basis ofportability, structure, technology and resolution.X-ray and ultrasound systems market is classified on the basis of technology and portability, CT scanners market by slice type and MRI systems on the basis of architecture and field strength. The nuclear imaging systems market is categorized into SPECT(Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography) and Hybrid PET(Photon Emission Tomography) systems which are further divided into standalone and hybrid models.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064925

The second market segmentation is based on application, intoobstetrics/gynaecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopaedics and musculoskeletal, neurology and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health and others.

The third segmentation is based on the end user, intohospitals, diagnostic imaging centres and other end users (including pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research centres, sports academies, and CROs).

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

In terms of geography, the Global Diagnostic Imaging Marketis divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America remains the biggest market due to rising geriatric population and chronic illnesses. On the other hand, APEJ with countries like India and China is the fastest growing market for diagnostic imaging market due to increased government funding, improvements in health infrastructure and acceptance of and familiarity to new imaging procedures.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc, Philips Healthcare Shimadzu Corporation and Siemens Healthcare. GE Healthcare dominates in term of the market share of the industry.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609