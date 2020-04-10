Dialysis Equipment Market 2020 – Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2026

In 2018, the market size of Dialysis Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dialysis Equipment .

This report studies the global market size of Dialysis Equipment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dialysis Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Dialysis Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Dialysis Equipment market, the following companies are covered:

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global dialysis equipment market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of CKD, worldwide. The use of dialysis over kidney replacement, aging epidemiology, product innovation, and wide product portfolio drive market growth. Focus on patient-caregiver connectivity, though the global dialysis equipment market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. Healthcare laws and regulations are factors expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product

The global dialysis equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into hemodialysis devices, peritoneal dialysis devices, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), and consumables. In terms of value, the hemodialysis devices segment has been estimated to account for 60.4% share of the global dialysis equipment market by 2018, and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the relatively less time for the suturing process as compared to the conventional approach.

Segmentation by Disease Condition

By disease condition, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into chronic and acute. Among the disease condition segments, the chronic segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End User

By end use, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the overall dialysis equipment market throughout the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global dialysis equipment market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In terms of market value, North America is projected to dominate the global dialysis equipment market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The foray of leading North American companies into the hemodialysis devices market over the last few years is a factor expected to boost overall sales of these devices in the region. APEJ and Japan are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population in APEJ and Japan are factors expected to boost revenue growth of the dialysis equipment market in these regions.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dialysis Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dialysis Equipment , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dialysis Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dialysis Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dialysis Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Dialysis Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dialysis Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.