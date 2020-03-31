Dialysis Equipment Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

This XploreMR report examines the ‘Dialysis Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and insights regarding various market opportunities in the global dialysis equipment market.

The dialysis equipment market is growing as the number of patients is increasing. The demand for cost-effective and portable dialysis equipment is also increasing since end user demand is high for low-cost dialysis equipment. Advanced technology in the medical industry is also boosting the dialysis equipment market. New product launches which are more accurate and portable are directly boosting the dialysis equipment market. Chronic kidney diseases may develop over many years and lead to end-stage kidney (or renal) disease (ESRD). This makes dialysis a necessity. Dialysis is a technique that is an alternative for numerous vital functions of the kidneys. To provide an accurate understanding and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four sections, namely: market analysis by product type, disease condition, end use, and region. The report analyses the global dialysis equipment market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of dialysis equipment and usage in applications in regions across the globe. In the same section, XploreMR covers the performance of the dialysis equipment market in terms of revenue. This section includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply side and demand side perspective.

The next section analyses the market based on product type, and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Product type segments covered in the report include:

Hemodialysis Devices

Hemodialysis Machines

Dialyzers and Filters

Vascular Access Devices

Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machine

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT)

Consumables

The next section analyses the market based on disease condition, and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Disease condition segments covered in the report include:

Chronic

Acute

The next section analyses the market based on end-use segments, and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. End-use type segments covered in the report include:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Setting

The next section analyses the market based on regions, and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To arrive at market size, the report considers the average price of dialysis equipment across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the dialysis equipment market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and GDP growth rate. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities, rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability and identify the right opportunities across the market.

As previously highlighted, the dialysis equipment market is split into various segments based on region, product type, disease condition, and end use. All segments have been analyzed to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of many key trends in the dialysis equipment market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of the dialysis equipment market by region, product type, disease condition, and end use; revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar value. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.

Furthermore, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index for all four segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities available in the market.

In the final section of the report, the dialysis equipment market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market, presence in dialysis equipment product portfolio, and key differentiators.

Key players in the global dialysis equipment market include Baxter, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Cantel Medical, Rockwell Medical, JMS Co. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD., Quanta, and Outset Medical, Inc.

