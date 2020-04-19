Diamond Packaging Awarded Gold in EcoVadis CSR Assessment

Diamond Packaging has been granted a Gold rating for the third consecutive year, in light of its 2019 EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment. The company’s score groups Diamond’s general CSR performance as “Advanced” and places it in the top 1% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the proceeding with duty by organizations to act capably by coordinating social and environmental concerns into their operations. CSR goes past administrative consistence to concentrate on how companies deal with their economic, social, and environmental impacts, as well as their relationships with stakeholders (e.g., employees, suppliers, government).

EcoVadis works the main community oriented stage giving Supplier Sustainability Ratings to worldwide supply chains. EcoVadis was established with the conviction that worldwide businesses can have a gigantic beneficial outcome on improving ecological and social practices globally, through their supply chains.

The EcoVadis strategy is at the center of its CSR analysis system, covering 21 criteria crosswise over four topics of Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The methodology is based on international CSR standards, including the Global Compact Principles, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard, the ISO 26000 standard, and the CERES principles.

Precious stone positioned in the top 2% of providers surveyed by EcoVadis in the class “Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and of containers of paper and paperboard”.

Precious stone positioned most astounding in the Environment category, which contains both operational elements (e.g., energy consumption, waste management) and product stewardship (e.g., product end-of-life, customer health and safety issues).

Precious stone investigated its industry-driving greenbox supportability activity to research, design, and implement packaging solutions that are innovative and more sustainable. The core of the initiative – designs, materials, and methods – represents a comprehensive approach to packaging that minimizes environmental impact throughout the supply chain.

Through innovative structure, cautious material choice, and best practices at the plant level, Diamond says it is able to minimize waste, reduce shipping costs and increase efficiencies – all of which support a sustainable use of resources and cultivate a positive emotional connection to the brand. Today, Diamond’s packaging is designed utilizing recyclable or recycled paperboards (many FSC-certified), and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy, in a Zero Manufacturing Waste to Landfill (ZMWL) facility.