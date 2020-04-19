Diamond Packaging Wins 7 FSEA Gold Leaf Awards

Diamond Packaging has received seven awards in the 26th Annual FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition, the industry’s premier showcase for foil stepping, decorating and other strength impacts. Grants were reported at the 2019 Odyssey Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, in early May.

The competition celebrates the quality, included esteem, rack nearness, security and brand acknowledgment that strength completing procedures loan to the printed sheet. Passages are made a decision by a board of industry specialists on a few criteria including design, execution, and level of difficulty.

The awards include:

Best Use of Cold Foiling (Carton or Label) and Best Use of Holographic Foil

Gold Leaf and Silver Leaf awards, individually, for Procter and Gamble’s Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White packaging. The collapsing containers were changed over using Clearwater Candesce SBS paperboard, cold thwarted and counterbalance printed with seven shading inks, in accordance with UV matte and UV gleam spot covering. The remarkable trapezoidal structure coaxes from the rack and in a split second separates itself from the challenge.The die-cut windows on each side panel allow the consumer to see the product inside. Overprinting transparent inks over a custom “Pillars of Light” holographic cold foil creates shimmering, colorful metallic effects that catch the eye and invite closer inspection. Embossed accents (logo, white strip) add dimension and provide an upscale appearance unique to personal care products.

Best Use of Cold Foiling (Self Promotion) and Best Use of Foil and Embossing (Self Promotion)

Gold Leaf and Silver Leaf awards, separately, for its 2019 corporate calendar, a limited time thing given to customers and suppliers.

The “Making Waves” calendar, which was conceptualized, planned, and produced by the entire Diamond team, originates from a beautiful, hand-drawn pencil drawing. The timetable highlights Extended Color Gamut (ECG) seven-shading process printing, cold thwarting, UV gleam spot covering, DiamondGlitter and DiamondReticulate claim to fame coatings, DiamondGlitter and DiamondReticulate specialty coatings, multi-level embossing, debossing, intricate die cutting, and NFC tagging. The header and backers were converted utilizing Clearwater Candesce® SBS paperboard, cold foiled and offset printed with Extended Color Gamut (ECG) seven-color process and PMS 541 inks, DiamondGlitter and DiamondReticulate specialty coatings, aqueous satin coating, and UV gloss coating.

Best Use of Foil and Embossing – Folding Carton (Technical Difficulty)

Silver Leaf award for Inter Parfums’ Anna Sui Fantasia Mermaid packaging. The collapsing cartons were changed over using FSC-ensured Iggesund Invercote G paperboard and counterbalance printed with seven PMS and custom color inks, in-accordance with DiamondTouch and UV gleam spot covering. The UV shine spot covering is firmly enlisted to the decorated accents and gives a striking difference to the general matte complete the process of encompassing it. Overprinting transparent champagne rose gold ink over cold foil creates shimmering metallic effects on the panels and perimeter of the carton. The custom turquoise ombré design blends from dark to light, creating a gradient background.

Best Use of Cold Foiling (Carton or Label)

Silver Leaf award for Iovate’s Hydroxycut Organic packaging. The folding cartons were converted utilizing WestRock ReNew100 Angel WCCN recycled paperboard, cold foiled, and offset printed with four-color process, two PMS, and opaque white inks, with UV matte and UV gloss spot coating. Overprinting transparent gold ink over cold foil creates shimmering metallic effects on the logo, medallions, and text. The UV gloss spot coating is tightly registered to the embossed and blind embossed accents and provides a striking contrast to the overall matte finish surrounding it.

Best Use of Foil and Embossing – Folding Carton (Creative Design)

Bronze Leaf award for Parlux Fragrances’ Tommy Bahama Island Life packaging. The folding cartons were converted utilizing Clearwater Candesce SBS paperboard, and offset printed (on the back side of the board) with four color process and brown inks, in-line with UV matte coating. Printing on the back side of SBS combined with an overall matte UV coating creates a striking contrast to the gloss of the gold foil. The graphic design incorporates soft gradients and an overall pattern that simulates rattan. Inside printing reprises the familiar swordfish logo. The hot foil stamped and embossed accents on the front and top panels add distinction to the packaging.

All of Diamond’s winning entries were designed utilizing recyclable or recycled paperboards, and manufactured using 100% clean, renewable wind energy, in a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) facility.