Die-cut Lids Market Demand Analysis 2019-2025
By Market Players:
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating globally in Die-cut lids market. Key players in the Die-cut lids market include Amcor Limited., Bemis, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Constantia Packaging, Watershed packaging Ltd., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Tadbik Ltd., Barger Packaging, Inc., and others.
The market has been segmented as below:
Die-cut lids market – By Material Type
- Paper
- Aluminum
- Plastic
- PET
- PE
- PP
- Others
Die-cut lids market – By Applications
- Cups
- Tray
- Bottles
- Jars
- Other Containers
Die-cut lids market – By Form Type
- Reel form
- Pre-cut form
Die-cut lids market – By Sealing Type
- Heat seal
- Sealant Coating
Die-cut lids market – By Print Type
- Printed lids
- Unprinted lids
Die-cut lids market – By Embossing Type
- Embossed lids
- Unembossed lids
Die-cut lids market – By End-use Industry
- Food
- Dairy & Dairy Products
- Milk
- Ice Cream
- CustardMate
- Yoghurt
- Cheese & Sour cream
- Margarine & Butter
- Sauces, Dips and Dressings
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood
- Ready to Eat Meals
- Coffee
- Others Food applications (dry fruits, snacks etc.)
- Beverage
- Juices
- Flavored drinks
- Water
- Others Beverages
- Health Care Applications
- Other Applications
