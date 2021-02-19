Dietary Supplements Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2029

Dietary Supplements Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Dietary Supplements Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Dietary Supplements Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

By Application Weight loss Sports nutrition General wellbeing Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)

By Ingredients Vitamins & Minerals Amino Acids Botanical Supplements Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)

By Form Soft gel/Pills Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies) Pharmaceutical Products Chewable Pills and Pills Gel Caps Powder Liquid

By End Use Men Women Senior Citizens Others (kids and toddlers)

By Distribution Channel Pharmacies/Drugstores Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Direct Selling



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Herbalife International

BASF SE

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Limited

