Dietary Supplements Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2029
Dietary Supplements Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Dietary Supplements by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Dietary Supplements definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
- By Application
- Weight loss
- Sports nutrition
- General wellbeing
- Immune and Digestive Health
- Bone and Joint Health
- Heart Health
- Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)
- By Ingredients
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Botanical Supplements
- Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)
- By Form
- Soft gel/Pills
- Confectionery Products
- Gummies
- Chews
- Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies)
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Chewable Pills and Pills
- Gel Caps
- Confectionery Products
- Powder
- Liquid
- Soft gel/Pills
- By End Use
- Men
- Women
- Senior Citizens
- Others (kids and toddlers)
- By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies/Drugstores
- Health & Beauty Stores
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Internet
- Direct Selling
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Herbalife International
- BASF SE
- E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
- Glanbia Plc
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amway Enterprises
- NBTY Inc.
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline Limited
