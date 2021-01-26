Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics – Probiotics Market Big Growth in 2020 | GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corp., Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Cargill Inc., Abbott Laboratories, others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics – Probiotics Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics – Probiotics Market key players Involved in the study are

The well-established Key players in the market are:

Beneo-Orafti

GTC Nutrition

Amano Enzyme, Inc

Specialty Enzymes and & Biochemicals CO

National Enzyme Co

The other players in the market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corp., Nebraska Cultures, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Cargill Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd., Dabur India Limited, Nestle S.A, and Douglas Laboratories Canada Inc and many more.

Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics – Probiotics Market Trends | Industry Segment by Extraction Source (Plant, Animal, Enzymes), Application (Medical & Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Research Labs, Biodefense, Food & Beverages Industry), Distribution Channel (Retail stores, Online stores), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics are the enzymes that are needed for every chemical reaction that takes place in our body. They act as catalyst that accelerates the timing of the reaction in our body. These enzymes are termed as small proteins which are responsible for breaking food into specific nutrients. Probiotics are beneficial living microorganisms that exist in the digestive tract along with some foods and supplements.

Due to increase in the pancreatic and gastrointestinal diseases, the demand for health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics is increasing globally. Moreover due to increasing prevalence of intestinal diseases along with pancreatic surgery, awareness among people about prebiotics and probiotics and availability of various formulations are expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

According to an article published recently by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of patients that were diagnosed with digestive disease was around 13.5 million in the year 2016. Hence due to increase in health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics are increasing globally. Moreover increasing prevalence of intestinal diseases the use of digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics is also increasing which is also helping in the growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics for nutrition products

Protein deficit among the population

Consumer awareness about the benefits of following a healthy diet

Market Restraint:

High R&D costs

Contamination of food due to inappropriate packaging and availability

Competitive Landscape: Global Digestive Health Enzymes, Prebiotics & Probiotics Market

The global digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digestive health enzymes, prebiotics & probiotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

