Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2027 – Appway AG, CREALOGIX, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, TCS Limited, The Bank of New York Mellon, Wor

Digital banking platform as a comprehensive omnichannel platform that helps banks and financial institutions in streamlining and managing all of their digital customer interactions. Digital banking platforms serve as a foundation for a digital bank and enable banks to offer innovative digital products and services to customers. The implementation of these platforms results in improved customer experience and reduced costs while allowing banks to meet compliance requirements. The current trend of digital transformation in the global banking industry is fueling the demand for digital banking platforms. Digital transformation or digitization of businesses refers to the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. End-to-end business process optimization, increased operational efficiency, improved customer experience, and reduced costs are few of the factors driving the digital transformation in the banking industry.

The increasing digital transformation revolution in banking industry presents a massive opportunity for digital banking platform providers as they enable banks to launch digital services faster and enhance the customer experience. In addition to this, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, the advancement of IoT, and in Artificial Intelligence have been increasing exponentially, which is further leading to the increasing need of mobile/digital-first strategy among banks. The paradigm shift of banks from traditional channels to digital and automated channels results in multiple benefits ranging from improved efficiency to reduced cost and increased revenue opportunities. In addition to this, the rising technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology, the power of cloud-based digital banking platforms has increased multi-fold during the past few years. This has further created opportunities for digital banking platforms. In the global digital banking platform market, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Digital Banking Platform Market – By Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

Global Digital Banking Platform Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

