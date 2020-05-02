Digital Commerce Platform Market Latest Development & Trends 2027 | Demandware (Salesforce.com), Digital River, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Kooomo, SaaS Ltd

Digital commerce platforms facilitate purchasing transactions over the Web, and support the creation and development of customer relationships across multiple retail, wholesale, mobile, direct and indirect sales, call center, and digital sales channels. Increasing preference of consumers towards online shopping is propelling the demand for digital commerce globally. Digital commerce helps organizations to generate revenue through digital channels by incorporating mobile commerce and mobile payments.

The rapid prominence of the e-commerce industry coupled with enhanced customer experiences are anticipated to be the major driving factors for the digital commerce platform market. Complex functional integrations are anticipated to pose unique challenges to the growth of digital commerce platform market in the coming years. However, the growing prominence in the developing countries would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the digital commerce platform market.

The List of Companies

-Demandware (Salesforce.com)

-Digital River, Inc.

-HCL Technologies Limited

-IBM Corporation

-Kooomo, SaaS Ltd

-Magento

-Netsuite, Inc.

-Oracle Corporation

-SAPHybris

-Sappi Limited

The report aims to provide an overview of the digital commerce platform market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global digital commerce platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital commerce platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital commerce platform market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the digital commerce platform market is segmented into Business to Consumer (B2C), Business to Business (B2B), Consumer to Business (C2B), and Consumer to Consumer (C2C). The digital commerce platform market on the basis of the application is classified into BFSI, retail, IT and telecommunication, travel and tourism, and others.

