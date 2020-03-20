Digital Impression System Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2025
Market: Competitive Analysis
In conclusion, the report presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global digital impression system based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (intraoral scanner provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
The key players of digital impression system market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The company profile of major players that have been incorporated in this report include as Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc. (Itero), 3M ESPE (The 3M Company), Carestream Health, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc, Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Compatibility, Inc.), Ormco Corporation and Planmeca Oy.
The global digital impression system is segmented as below:
By Type
- Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)
- Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)
By Compatibility
- Third Party Compatible
- Integrated
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
