Digital Logistics Market Trends and Top Key Players like Advantech, Hexaware Technologies, Huawei Technologies, HCL Technologies, JDA Software

Digital logistics simplifies logistics process and pace up in goods, traffic, and transport management. The digital logistics exhibits feature of a web-based shared technology which expands throughout the supply chain. It also maintains a robust integration of information between warehouse, transportation, delivery, and end consumer. All the operational areas under digital logistics are highly integrated.

This report focuses on the Digital Logistics in Global market, especially in United States, China, South Korea, United Kingdom, Southeast Asia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Some prominent players in the Digital Logistics Market include: Advantech Co., Ltd., Hexaware Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Samsung Electronic Logitech Corporation, SAP SE, Star Cooperation GmbH, Speys Oy.

The digital logistics market is driven by increase in the amount of data generation, requirement to access data on real-time is growing which is boosting the digital logistics market. It also helps in improving customer experience while saving both time and cost. Moreover, growth in e-commerce, retail industry, and other emerging markets such as automotive is expected to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the digital logistics market.

Segment by System:

• Electronic Data Interchange

• Order Management

• Tracking And Monitoring

• Database management

Segment by Application:

• Labor Management

• Warehouse Management

• Transportation management

Segment by End Users:

• Aerospace

• Retail And Consumer Goods

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• It And Telecom

• Manufacturing

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Digital Logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

