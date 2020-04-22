Digital Oilfield Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Digital Oilfield and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Oilfield market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Digital Oilfield market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Digital Oilfield Market was valued at USD 21.27 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 31.12 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Schlumberger Limited

The Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes

Weatherford International Plc

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell International Accenture PLC

Siemens AG