Digital Pathology Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2025: 3DHISTECH, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Huron Digital Pathology

Digital pathology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User, the global digital pathology market was valued at US$ 389.7 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 992.1 Mn by 2025

This report gives a 360-degree holistic view of the market size, share, highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Few of the key players operating in the field of digital pathology market worldwide include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc. among others.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involves high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet based consultations with expertise pathologists and protected archival of pathology data. Scanners by some of the market players provide the above mentioned features.

The report segments the global digital pathology market as follows:

Global Digital pathology Market – By Product

Storage Systems

Communication Systems

Software

Scanners

Global Digital pathology Market – By Application

Telepathology

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

Global Digital pathology Market – By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies

Hospital Laboratories

Moreover, scanners enables quick production of, reliable and high resolution images of cells. It helps pathologists, histologists and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload the images on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the colleagues. The automated cellular imaging for fixing cell assays and for fluorescence, phase contrast and transmit light are provided by the scanners. The advancement in the technologies has added some more integrated software along with the scanners for future analysis, editing, managing and sharing the virtual slides. Thus, owing to these factors the market for digital pathology systems/ devices are likely to propel the growth for the market of digital pathology in the coming years.

The software segment is the followed largest market after the scanners as the software are equally important for the digital pathology as it enables to show the pictorial presentation of the diagnosis. In addition it allows the sharing of the data across the organization and other regions through the internet. Moreover, some of the companies such as Visiopharm, Indica Labs among the other market players are focused to provide software and solutions for the digital pathology. The pharmaceutical, biotechnological companies and research organizations wholly rely on software for the analysis & stereology and the quantitative digital pathology. For instance, in 2015, Visiopharm has extended to include Oncotopix Diagnostics which is robust solution for cancer diagnostics.

