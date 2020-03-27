Digital Signage Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Product (Single Screen Display, Video wall, and Kiosk) and Location (Indoor and Outdoor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital signage is an emerging technology, which offers high image resolution, and better picture quality over traditional displays. It offers enhanced contrast over the traditional OLED and LED display technologies. In addition, the consumption of power by digital signage is less as compared to other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs. Thus, rise in demand for such brighter and power-efficient devices fuels the growth of digital signage market.

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rapid digitalization and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the digital signage market. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays and lack of standard policy and power problems hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, emerging display technology such as microLED and quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large-screen displays offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the country.

The digital signage market is segmented on the basis of offering, product, location, end user, and region. By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By product, the market is classified into single screen display, video wall, and kiosk. On the basis of location, the market bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The end users covered during the study are retail, education, healthcare, corporate, stadiums, government, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

NEC Corporation

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Volanti Displays

iSEMC (HHSD)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

and Planer System Inc.

