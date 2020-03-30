Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2016: Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

The Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market is increasing at a rapid pace. Digital X-Ray deals with the use of digital image capture systems for radiographic imaging instead of the traditional photographic film. The advantages of using digital x-ray devices include the time savings as it eliminates the need for chemical processing, and the ability to digitally transfer or enhance images.

Market Dynamics:

The factors that drive growth for the Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market include the rise in the aging population, technological advancements and the increase in government investments. The regulatory procedures involved for digital x-ray systems are a major challenge for this industry. The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to the increasing technological innovation happening at a very rapid pace.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in terms of the products, application, technology, portability, end-users, and geography.

In terms of products, the market is segmented into X-ray systems and components.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into chest imaging, mammography, and dental. Chest imaging deals with provide images of structures in and around the thorax (the part of the body between the neck and the abdomen). Mammography deals with the x-ray imaging of the breast. It is mainly used to check for breast cancer in women.

In terms of technology, the market is segmented into direct and computer radiography. The direct radiography is having the largest share of the market.

In terms of portability, the market is segmented into fixed and portable digital x-ray systems. Out of these 2, the fixed digital x-ray system market is having a larger share of the market.

In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

The different geographic market segments are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

North America is the dominating market due to the aging population and the support provided by the government.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Canon Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Corporation

