Digital X-Ray Market Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report By Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Siemens, Hologic Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Carestream Health And Others

Market Overview:

A digital X-ray is a form of X-ray imaging, where digital tools are used. These medical devices use lower radiation and can be operated via using software on a computer. These devices are used for the diagnosis and evaluation, for implant surgeries and planning for a treatment. The devices are used to perform radiography, mammography, fluoroscopy and dental applications.

Key Competitors In Digital X-Ray Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Canon Inc., Siemens, Hologic Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Carestream Health, General Electric Company, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. and Agfa-Gevaert Group among others

Market segmentations:

By Type (Analog X-Ray and Digital X-Ray),

By System (Retrofit Digital X-Ray Systems and New Digital X-Ray Systems),

By Application (General Radiography, Mammography, Fluoroscopy and Dental Applications),

By Technology (Direct Radiography and Computed Radiography),

By Modality (Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems and Portable Digital X-Ray Systems),

By End User (Hospitals,, Diagnostic centers and Others),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

