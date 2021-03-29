Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market 2019 Trends, Innovation, Growth Opportunities, Demand, Application, Top Companies and Industry Forecast 2024

The study also suggests a list of recommendations which would be useful for existing and future market players in decision making for business growth. Pipeline analysis (Phase I and Phase II) for dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market has also been covered in the report. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which illustrates key information about the major players in this market such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments. Key players profiled in the report include Array BioPharma, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Celladon Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Vericel Corporation.

The global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market is segmented into the following categories:

Dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market, by drug class

Aldosterone antagonists

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)

Beta-blockers

Dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market, by pipeline drugs

ARRY-797

ixCELL-DCM

MYDICAR

OR-1

CAP-1002

Dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

