Dimeric fatty acid Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Dimeric fatty acid Market Opportunities

Fluctuating Availability of Raw Materials Remains a Key Challenge

Over 80-85% of dimeric fatty acid is manufactured using tall oil fatty acids (TOFA), which is obtained as a by-product of the Kraft wood pulping process. However, the production of TOFA has declined steadily over the past few years owing to the palpable shift of manufacturers towards pulping younger pine trees with lower chemical content.

Fluctuating supply of TOFA due to the recent transformations in wood pulping procedures is likely to make a significant impact on growth and salient dynamics of the dimeric fatty acid market in the upcoming years. Uncertainties about the availability of raw materials also suggest a potential rise in prices of dimeric fatty acids in the coming future.

In addition, a majority of customers in the end-user industries, such as adhesives, coatings, and printing inks industry, are moving away from dimeric fatty acid-based polyamides due to inadequate supply and increased prices. Thereby, this can make a negative impact on growth of the dimeric fatty acid market.

China Continues to be the Frontrunner in Dimeric Fatty Acid Production and Consumption

Some of the largest producers of dimeric fatty acid, including Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co., Ltd., Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, and Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd, are headquartered in China. Increasing production of adhesives, coatings, and sealants in the country is triggering dimeric fatty acid market players in China to increase the production. Furthermore, steady growth of the construction industry is boosting adoption of industrial adhesives, which is providing a fillip to the consumption of dimeric fatty acid in the country.

Steadily increasing production and consumption of dimeric fatty acid in China has made it one of the leading markets for dimeric fatty acid. Chinese producers in dimeric fatty acid market are aiming to capitalize on the export markets for dimeric fatty acid to gain an edge in the upcoming years.

Increasing Demand for Polymer-based Adhesives Drive Dimeric Fatty Acid Market

Polymer-based hot adhesives have been gaining burgeoning demand across various industrial sectors, outperforming solvent-based adhesives. Their solvent-free properties makes them environment-friendly and improves their shelf life. Dimeric fatty acid is among the primary ingredients in polymer-based hot adhesives, and an increasing number of industrial applications of polymer-based hot adhesives is complementing growth of the dimeric fatty acid market.

With most customers in various industrial verticals becoming aware about the unique benefits of polymer-based hot adhesives over solvent-based adhesives, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years, in turn, boosting sales of dimeric fatty acid.

Low Ecological Risks of Using Dimeric Fatty Acid Facilitate its Adoption across Industries

With the growing awareness about negative impacts of industrialization on the environment, a majority of end-users across various industrial sectors are assessing the environmental footprint of their actions. Dimeric fatty acid is commonly used in the adhesive industry and coatings & ink industry. An increasing number of environmentally aware businesses in these industries are shifting to bio-based raw materials.

The Government of Canada declared in one of its documents that “there is low risk of harm to the environment from Fatty Acids and Derivatives Group, which includes dimeric fatty acids. Thereby, dimeric fatty acid is considered to have lower environmental footprint and less stringent regulatory framework is easing out its adoption across various industrial verticals.

Definition

Dimeric fatty acids, which are also known as di-carboxylic acids, are non-toxic, bifunctional acids obtained by dimerizing Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA). Dimeric fatty acids are light yellow-transparent liquids, which can help in improving water repellency, hydrolytic stability and pigment wetting properties of polymers. Dimeric fatty acids are commonly used as a rheology modifier or polymer building block in the synthesis of polyamide hot melt adhesives and polyamide resins.

Market Structure

The dimeric fatty acid market is divided into three broad segments – product types, applications, and regions. Bifurcating information about dimeric fatty acids market into these segments can enable readers to understand macro and microeconomic factors influencing demand for various types of dimeric fatty acids used in various types of applications across main geographical regions.

Based on the product types of dimeric fatty acid, the dimeric fatty acid market is segmented into standard, distilled, and distilled and hydrogenated dimeric fatty acid. According to its applications, the dimeric fatty acid market is segmented into non-reactive polyamides, reactive polyamides, and oil field chemicals.

Based on the geographical existence of dimeric fatty acid market, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

How did the dimeric fatty acid market grow during the period 2013-2017? Which region was leading in the dimeric fatty acid market during this period?

What are the salient business strategies of market leaders in the dimeric fatty acid market in Europe and North America?

Why is dimeric fatty acid used most commonly in non-reactive polyamides?

What are the risks associated with investing in emerging markets for dimeric fatty acid? What are the restraints that market players should be aware of?

Which opportunities market players must capitalize on when expanding their businesses in dimeric fatty acid markets in developing countries?

