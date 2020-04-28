Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment| EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe, Color Genomics, Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA, Mapmygenome

With the effectual use of technology, innovative applications and expertise, this Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market analysis report has been generated which successfully manages bulky and complex market data tables. To give clear idea about the current and future marketplace, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. Several critical market factors covered in this Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market report consist of primary research, benchmarking studies, secondary research, company profiles, competitive intelligence & reporting, syndicated research, data collection, data processing and analysis, survey design, and survey programming. Market analysis report execution is becoming very central for the businesses to gain success because it offers insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Color Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abacus Diagnostica Oy among others.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Overview 2020-2026: Direct-to-consumer genetic testing are those tests which are promoted straight to customers through different modes such as advertisements, television or internet. Customers send their DNA samples to the company so they can run vital tests and prepare the customers report accordingly which could be available on the secure website or in written format. Direct-to-consumer genetic analysis offers people with easy access to their genetic facts and figures without needing any health insurance company or healthcare provider.

Market Drivers

o High ageing population and growing prevalence of genetic diseases will boost this market growth

o Growing customer awareness about the DTC genetic testing acts as a market driver

o Tests are effortlessly accessible to the customers around the world; this factor acts as a major market driver

o Usage of DTC in genetic testing helps in the early disease detection and identification of genetic disorder which augments the demand of this market

Market Restraints

o High charges of DTC genetic testing kits can hamper the growth of this market

o Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the growth of the market

o Scientific, technical and clinical issues along with fidelity to facts and truth-in-advertising can also act as restraining factor for the growth of this market

Highlights of the Report

o The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market, primarily emphasizing on growth drivers, restraints, market trends, size, share, growth, challenges, new recent developments and opportunities of the market.

o It provides elaborative information about the competitive landscape of the market, names of market vendors, market segmentation on the basis of application, type, and others, and current logging-while-drilling market trends and industry developments.

o The report also throws light on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, production analysis, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations and up-gradation of the older versions, investments in research and development, and other strategies adopted by the market players.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market In-depth Segmentation:

By Service (Diagnostic Screening, Prenatal, Newborn Screening, Pre-Implantation Diagnosis, Relationship Testing), Test Type (Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Others)

By Technology (Targeted Analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

By Product Type (Ancestry, Health and Wellness, Entertainment), Business Model (Genome Data Bank Material Model, Individual Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model, Restricted Trait Tests Model)

By End User (Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Home Care, Cosmetics, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, OTC Sales, Doctor’s Office)

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization.

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing report has been produced with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organizations conducted through social and opinion research. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily. The worldwide Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing advertise report comprises of all the organization profiles of the key players and brands. Market definition covered in this Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing report studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product.

