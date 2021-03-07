Directional Drilling Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025
Directional Drilling Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Directional Drilling Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Directional Drilling Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Directional Drilling by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Directional Drilling definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Baker Hughes/GE
CNPC
Weatherford International
Nabors industries
Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation
China Oilfield Services
Cathedral Energy Services
Gyrodata
Anton Oilfield Services Group
ZPEC
Jindal Drilling & Industries
Scientific Drilling International
LEAM Drilling Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inclination Directional Well
Horizontal Well
Inclination directional well revenues are the highest in the global market for directional drilling, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the marker.
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
In terms of the global market for directional drilling by application, the onshore market share is the highest at 83.31%, and the offshore market share is 16.69%.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Directional Drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Directional Drilling development in North America, Europe, China and India.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Directional Drilling are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
