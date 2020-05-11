Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market : covers upstream raw material suppliers information

This report presents the worldwide Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market:

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….