Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to Be Experienced 2019-2027

the global "Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the "Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) " is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.

The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:

Global DRaaS Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM



Global DRaaS Market: By End User

BFSi

Retail and Ecommerce

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Logistics

Education

Others

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers

Cloud Service Provider (CSP)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Telecom & Communication Service Provider

Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size

Large Companies

Mid-Sized Companies

Small Companies

Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model

To Cloud DRaaS

In Cloud DRaaS

From Cloud DRaaS

Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type

Real-Time Protection

Backup

Data Security

Professional Services

What information does the report on the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” market offer to the readers?

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.

An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” market through the forecast period.

Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions

Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” market

Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” market through the forecast period?

Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?

What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market”?

Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

