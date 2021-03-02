Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to Be Experienced 2019-2027
Global "Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) " market research report
the global "Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the major players in the global DRaaS market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States) , IBM Corp. (New York, U.S.), VMWare, Inc., (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (California, U.S.), Symantec Corporation (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), and Commvault (New Jersey, U.S.) among others.
The global DRaaS market has been segmented into:
Global DRaaS Market: By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Global DRaaS Market: By End User
- BFSi
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Government
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Manufacturing and Logistics
- Education
- Others
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Providers
- Cloud Service Provider (CSP)
- Managed Service Provider (MSP)
- Telecom & Communication Service Provider
Global DRaaS Market: By Cloud Type
- Private Cloud
- Public Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
Global DRaaS Market: By Company Size
- Large Companies
- Mid-Sized Companies
- Small Companies
Global DRaaS Market: By Deployment Model
- To Cloud DRaaS
- In Cloud DRaaS
- From Cloud DRaaS
Global DRaaS Market: By Service Type
- Real-Time Protection
- Backup
- Data Security
- Professional Services
Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment
- What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) ” market through the forecast period?
- Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?
- What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market”?
- Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?
- How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?
