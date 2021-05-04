Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2025

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

This research report based on ‘ Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service industry.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market:

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

