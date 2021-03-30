Discogrpahy Market 2020 to 2027 – Avalon Advanced Materials, Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, Inc., GE Healthcare.

The Insight Partners’ report on the Discogrpahy Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Discogrpahy industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The Discogrpahy market is classified on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-user, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

A discography or discogram is an invasive diagnostic test that uses X-rays to examine the intervertebral discs of our spines. Discography is a diagnostic procedure used to determine if one or more discs are the cause of back pain. This procedure involves pressuring discs by injecting them with sterile liquid to induce pain in the affected discs. The process is done by a special dye that is injected into the injured disc or series of discs. The dye makes that disc visible on the x-ray film and fluoroscopy monitor.

The discography market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in degenerative disc disease, and growing the geriatric population is estimated to grow the market. However, lack of awareness and high procedural cost, the complication in operation is restraining the market. Moreover, the study says that the prevalence of back pain increases with the age that will be boosting the market growth.

The “Discogrpahy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in discogrpahy market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, application, indication, end user and geography. The discogrpahy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in discogrpahy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The discogrpahy market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, indication and by end user. Based on type the market is segmented as lumbar discography, cervical discography, thoracic discography and others. On the basis of component the market is categorized as contrast agent, imaging and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as herniated discs, scoliosis, burst fracture and others. On the basis of indication the market is categorized as spinal decompression, lumbar surgery, laminectomy and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, retail pharmacies, academic institutes and others.

