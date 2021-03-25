Discover the Embedded Processors Market lucrative opportunities by 2025
Global Embedded Processors Market: Overview
Embedded processors are invented to satisfy the need of multifunctional processors. Embedded processors are microprocessors, which consists of variety of Chips embedded in one single processor. An embedded processors are gaining popularity in recent years mainly because of its ability to perform multiple functions at a time. Due to recent innovations in the usability of the embedded processors the end use applications are rising rapidly. Embedded processors are used in the charging applications, and memories. Also, an embedded processor supports different interfaces for its implementation such as USB 3.0, UART, SATA3, JTAG, HDMI, etc.
Embedded processors are highly in demand because of their processing speed and storage capacity which is based on the number of bits in the processors. The consumer electronics manufacturers are using an embedded processors in smartphones, tablets to enhance performance, speed, and end user experiences.
In the electronics sector, rapid changes are going on continuously for past decade which has resulted into new and better technology introduction in the market.
Global Embedded Processors Market: Drivers and Restraints
An embedded processors are used in different instruments, applications, appliances also they are compatible with the wide range of platforms this factor is expected to increase the demand for an embedded processors in the forecast period. The manufacturers are focusing on innovations in embedded processors and its possible increasing operations continuously which is resulting in expansion of end uses of processors. The rising deployment of the embedded processors in the automotive and consumer electronics is responsible for driving the market for embedded processors globally. In addition to this, the rapid adoption of IoT in the industries is also going to drive the demand for embedded processors in the forecast period. On the other hand, embedded processors have very high cost for implementation this factor is a major challenge for the global growth of the embedded processor market.
Global Embedded Processors Market: Segmentation
Global embedded processors Market can be divided into three segments, based on number of bits, End use application.
- By number of bits
- 16 bit
- 32 bit
- 64 bit
- By end use application
- Connectivity solutions (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, SATA)
- Camera
- Display/ LCD
- Multimedia
- Security
- DSP
- Memory
- Others
- By industry
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Telecommunication
- Industrial
- Enterprise system
- Consumer electronics
- Healthcare
Global Embedded Processors Market: Region wise outlook
The global market for an embedded processor is divided regionally into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions APEJ region is predicted to grow at highest CAGR owing to the rapid industrialization and higher technological growth going on in the developing countries such as India, China also presence of higher processor vendors. The North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation followed by Latin America and Europe.
Global Embedded Processors Market: Industry Key Players
Some of the key players in embedded processors providers includes
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
- Mouser Electronics, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Applied Micro Circuits Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Infineon Technologies AG
The manufacturers are always focusing on developing new technologies to improvise the end use of embedded processors in all the industry verticals. In April 2017, for instance, NVIDIA Corporation partnered with Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD., which is a security solution providing company to develop new surveillance solutions by using embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) offered by Hanwha and processors from NVIDIA.
