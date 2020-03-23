DISPLAY MONITOR MARKET A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT BY AU OPTRONICS CORP.; E INK HOLDINGS INC.; VIEWSONIC CORPORATION; HANNSTAR DISPLAY CORPORATION

The Display Monitor report includes forecasts and analysis for the Display Monitor market at the global and regional level. It provides historical data covering 2016, base data covering 2018 along with a forecast data covering 2019 to 2026 based on revenue, sales, import, and export.

Global display monitor market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread emergence of application and greater uses of these products.

Research strategies and tools used of Display Monitor Market:

This Display Monitor market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

List of few players are-: AU Optronics Corp.; E Ink Holdings Inc.; ViewSonic Corporation; HannStar Display Corporation; Japan Display Inc.; Kent Displays, Inc.; LG Electronics; NEC Display Solutions; SAMSUNG; Sony Electronics Inc.; Innolux Corporation; SHARP CORPORATION; Panasonic Corporation; Barco; Toshiba International Corporation; Hisense; BenQ; Acer Inc.; TCL; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd; Skyworth India Electronics Pvt Ltd. among others.

Drivers & Restraints of Display Monitor Market-:

Market Drivers:

Rapid levels of investment being incurred by various manufacturing facilities for display panels; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Technological innovations and advancements resulting in greater focus on energy-efficient manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High government support and adoption from government authorities regarding the display products is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of touch-based display devices can also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Decreasing levels of trading of monitors due to the saturation of market; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Availability of alternative mode of visualization, such as projectors and screenless viewing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

High costs associated with the development of quantum dot (QD) based display technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Global Display Monitor Market By Technology (LCD; OLED; Micro-LED; Direct-View LED; AMOLED; Others); Resolution (Up to 2MP; 3MP-4MP; 5MP-8MP; Above 8MP); Display Color (Coloured; Monochrome); Panel Size (Under 22.9inches; 23-26.9inches; 27-41.9inches; Above 42inches); Applications (Consumer; Automotive; Sports & Entertainment; Transportation; Retail, Hospitality & BFSI; Industrial & Enterprise; Education; Healthcare; Military, Defense & Aerospace; Others); End-User (Residential; Small & Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises)

Regional Insights-

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Display Monitor Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Display Monitor Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Display Monitor Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Display Monitor Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Display Monitor by Countries

Continued….

