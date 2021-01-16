Display panel Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Elaborates Outlook to 2027

The “Global Display Panel Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the display panel market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of display panel market with detailed market segmentation by technology, size, farm factor, resolution, application. The global display panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading display panel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the display panel market.

The display panel is a component that displays data in the form of pictures, text, video, and others. The display panel acts as a direct interface between human and machine interaction. Display panels are used in diverse equipment, like smartphones, TV, PCs, tablets, and others. Development in display technologies is concentrated in reducing hazardous effects on the health of end-user. The technological progressions in the display panel consume less electricity, enhance the viewing experience, and dissipate less heat.

The increasing demand for large-sized OLED panels for television and demand for commercial and public display panels are the factors driving the growth of the display panel market. However, the decrease in ASP and revenues due to overcapacity are the factors hindering the growth of the display panel market. On the other hand, increasing focus on R&D activities and growing demand for flexible displays for mobile phones generate new opportunities in the display panel market.

The global display panel market is segmented on the basis of technology, size, farm factor, resolution, application. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as LED, OLED, others. On the basis of size, the market is segmented as small, medium, large. On the basis of farm factor, the market is segmented as flat, flexible. On the basis of resolution, the market is segmented as 8K, 4K, WQHD, FHD, HD, others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as TV, desktop monitor, notebook pc, tablet, mobile phone, automotive, digital signage, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global display panel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The display panel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting display panel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Display panel market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the display panel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from display panel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for display panel market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the display panel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key display panel market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.

HannStar Display Corporation

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Display panel Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Display panel Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Display panel Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Display panel Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

