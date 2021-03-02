Disposable Cups Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

The global Disposable Cups market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Disposable Cups market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Disposable Cups market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Disposable Cups market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Disposable Cups market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Disposable Cups market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Disposable Cups market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Disposable Cups market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

growing preference for ready-to-eat food and takeaway food has augmented market demand for good food packaging and disposable cups are apt in this scenario. This major global trend is likely to boost the global disposable cups market growth during the period of assessment.

Further, an increasing awareness of hygienic products also fuels the growth of the global disposable cups market. There is an acute increase in the number of quick service restaurants globally and this particular trend has led various companies to recognise the inherent lucrative business opportunity. A large number of regional and global players are coming forward to invest in this market and this factor is a key driver for the tremendous growth of the global disposable cups market.

A strategic acquisition of AEP Industries by Berry Plastics Corporation will help the latter expand production capacity within the engineered materials division

In exchange for all of the outstanding shares of AEP Industries’ common stock and outstanding AEP Industries equity awards, U.S based Berry Plastics Corporation has completed the acquisition of the U.S based AEP Industries in January 2017. The financials of the acquisition stand at an outstanding valuation of close to US$ 300 Mn, besides Berry Plastics Corporation clearing AEP Industries’ long-term debt of almost US$ 165 Mn. According to some highly placed officials at Berry Plastics Corporation, the acquisition has given the company an opportunity to expand the scope of its product offerings and production capacity that would enable them to better serve their customers.

In a similar way, Finland based food and drink packaging company Huhtamaki Oyj has acquired Belfast based Delta Print and Packaging for £ 80 Mn in May 2016. This acquisition also includes Delta’s production plant in Poland. The Huhtamaki Group specialises in moulded fibre packaging, food service packaging and flexible packaging. The company has also completed the procedure for acquiring Czech Republic’s FIOMO – a manufacturer of flexible packaging foils and labels – in the previous year.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

Which players hold the significant Disposable Cups market share and why? What strategies are the Disposable Cups market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Disposable Cups market? What factors are negatively affecting the Disposable Cups market growth? What will be the value of the global Disposable Cups market by the end of 2029?

