DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2027

Consumables are driving the market for DNA next generation sequencing over the forecast period, in the product segment

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User, the global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global DNA next generation sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on the product was segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. In 2017, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as they are being used at numerous stages of DNA sequencing, which include sample generation, storing the samples and its purification, preparation of the library and quantification, and PCR amplification.

The market for DNA next generation sequencing is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, declining price of sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing and increasing prevalence of cancer. In addition, usage of NSG in biomarker discovery & precision medicine is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in DNA next generation sequencing market are, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, Perkinelmer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and Macrogen, Inc. among others. The market players are focused towards introducing new and innovative products in the market to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in November, 2018, QIAGEN launched new bioinformatics analysis tool. The new tool incorporates the best of two previous QIAGEN products — CLC Biomedical Genomics Workbench and CLC Genomics Workbench. These product innovations and launches are expected to propel the growth of the DNA next generation sequencing market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global DNA next generation sequencing market as follows:

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Product

Consumables

Services

Platform

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Other Applications

Global DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

