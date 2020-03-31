DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market Insight And Deep Analysis 2020-2027 : Overview By Trends, Demands, Revenue, Applications And Key Players In Industry Till 2025

The global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025.

DNA next generation sequencing market is segmented as product, application and end user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. The segment of platform is further classified as, Hiseq series, Miseq series, solid, ion torrent, Pacbio RS ii and sequel systems, and other platforms. The services segment us further categorized as, sequencing services and data management & analysis Services. Also, the segment of consumables is segmented as, sample preparation consumables and other NGS consumables. Based on application, the market is segmented as, diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and other applications. The DNA next generation sequencing market based on end user is segmented as, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end users.

Some of the prominent players operating in DNA next generation sequencing market globe include:-

Illumina, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher,

Qiagen N.V.,

Beijing Genomics Institute,

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.,

Agilent Technologies,

Eurofins Scientific,

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Macrogen Inc