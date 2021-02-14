DNA Repair Drugs Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020
The global DNA Repair Drugs market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The DNA Repair Drugs market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the DNA Repair Drugs are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global DNA Repair Drugs market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
4SC AG
ARCAGY/ GINECO GROUP
Bristol Myers Squibb
British Columbia Cancer Agency
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Genentech
Georgetown University
German Breast Group
GlaxoSmithKline
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
Johnson & Johnson
Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center
Karyopharm Therapeutics
KuDOS Pharmaceuticals
National Health Service
National Institutes of Health
Tesaro
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PARP Inhibitors
Other
Segment by Application
Oncological
Stroke
