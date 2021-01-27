Docking Stations Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024 – Industry Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 5.2%

Global docking station market reached USD 1,268.7 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,867.4 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the growth of docking station market is attributed to the expansion of IT industries and digitalization of business across the globe.

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000047

North America is slated to account for a leading share of 37.5% in the terms of revenue by 2024 in the docking station market. The growth in the region is anticipated to be fostered by the high adoption rate of computer peripherals in the region. Besides, high utilization of docking station in commercial companies is also expected to impel the growth of docking station market in the North America region. Likely, U.S. the prominent market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024 by registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Further, the market is expected to account for USD 613.2 Million by 2024 from USD 356.5 Million in 2016. Global docking station market is segmented on the basis of product into laptop docks, hard drive docks and mobile device docks. Laptop docking station (71.0% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of docking station across the globe. Further, global laptop docking station market is anticipated to reach USD 1,341.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 900.9 Million in 2016.

Request To Fill The form for Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000047

In addition to this, global docking station market is segmented into technology and application. The technology segment is further segmented into wired and wireless, out of which, wired docking station segment with 73.1% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2024. Application segment is further sub-segmented into residential and commercial, out of which, commercial segment with 83.3% share is anticipated to have the largest share by 2024. Additionally, commercial docking station segment accounted for USD 1,056.2 Million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,536.9 Million by the end of 2024.

Custom Report

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

New Research Report by Kenneth Research on Few Topics:

Natural Food Flavors Market

Music Publishing Market

Municipal Waste Management Market

Mindfulness Meditation Application Market

Middleware Software Market

Membrane Filtration Market

Managed Office Market

Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software & Service Market