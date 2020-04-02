Double Coated Tape Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

Global Double Coated Tape Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Double Coated Tape Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Double Coated Tape Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Double Coated Tape market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Double Coated Tape Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Double Coated Tape Market: 3M, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer, Berry Plastics, Nitto Denko, American Biltrite, Essentra, Mactac, Scapa, tesa, Arkema (Bostik), Shurtape Technologies, DeWAL Industries, Johnson & Johnson, CCT Tapes, Adhesives Research, Lamart Corp, Cantech, Coroplast Tape Corporation, Worthen Industries, Cardinal Health, Main Tape, Adhesive Applications, Medline Medical, DYNAREX, McKesson

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Double Coated Tape Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Double Coated Tape Market Segmentation By Product: Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape, Ordinary Tape

Global Double Coated Tape Market Segmentation By Application: Electrical, Medical, Automotive, White Goods, Hygiene, Paper/Printing, Building/Construction, Retail/graphics, Aerospace

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Double Coated Tape Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Double Coated Tape Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Global Double Coated Tape Sales Market Report 2020

1 Double Coated Tape Market Overview

1.1 Double Coated TapeProduct Overview

1.2 Double Coated Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Comparison by Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

1.2.3 Ordinary Tape

1.3 Double Coated Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Comparison by Application (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Electrical

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 White Goods

1.3.6 Hygiene

1.3.7 Paper/Printing

1.3.8 Building/Construction

1.3.9 Retail/graphics

1.3.10 Aerospace

1.4 Double Coated Tape Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Comparison by Region (2015-2026)

1.4.2 North America Double Coated Tape Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Double Coated Tape Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Double Coated Tape Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Double Coated Tape Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Double Coated Tape Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Double Coated Tape Sales and Revenue (2015-2026)

1.5.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2 Double Coated Tape by Company, Region, Type and Application

2.1 Global Double Coated Tape Market Competition by Companies

2.1.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share of Key Companies (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Double Coated Tape Sales and Revenue by Region

2.2.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Double Coated Tape Sales and Revenue by Type

2.3.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Double Coated Tape Sales by Application

3 North America Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price

3.1 North America Double Coated Tape Sales and Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.1 North America Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.1.2 North America Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.1.3 North America Double Coated Tape Price Trend (2015-2020)

3.2 North America Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Company

3.3 North America Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type

3.4 North America Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Application

4 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price

4.1 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales and Value (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Europe Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Europe Double Coated Tape Price Trend (2015-2020)

4.2 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Company

4.3 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type

4.4 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Application

5 China Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price

5.1 China Double Coated Tape Sales and Revenue (2015-2020)

5.1.1 China Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.1.2 China Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.1.3 China Double Coated Tape Price Trend (2015-2020)

5.2 China Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Company

5.3 China Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type

5.4 China Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Application

6 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price

6.1 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales and Value (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Japan Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Japan Double Coated Tape Price Trend (2015-2020)

6.2 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Company

6.3 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price

7.1 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales and Value (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Price Trend (2015-2020)

7.2 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Company

7.3 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Application

8 India Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price

8.1 India Double Coated Tape Sales and Value (2015-2020)

8.1.1 India Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.1.2 India Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.1.3 India Double Coated Tape Price Trend (2015-2020)

8.2 India Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Company

8.3 India Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Type

8.4 India Double Coated Tape Sales Market Share by Application

9 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double Coated Tape Business

9.1 3M

9.1.1 3M Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.1.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.1.3 3M Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.2 Avery Dennison

9.2.1 Avery Dennison Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.2.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.2.3 Avery Dennison Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.3 Intertape Polymer

9.3.1 Intertape Polymer Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.3.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.3.3 Intertape Polymer Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.4 Berry Plastics

9.4.1 Berry Plastics Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.4.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.4.3 Berry Plastics Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.5 Nitto Denko

9.5.1 Nitto Denko Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.5.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.5.3 Nitto Denko Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.6 American Biltrite

9.6.1 American Biltrite Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.6.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.6.3 American Biltrite Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.7 Essentra

9.7.1 Essentra Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.7.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.7.3 Essentra Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.8 Mactac

9.8.1 Mactac Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.8.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.8.3 Mactac Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.9 Scapa

9.9.1 Scapa Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.9.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.9.3 Scapa Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.10 tesa

9.10.1 tesa Double Coated Tape Production Sites and Area Served

9.10.2 Double Coated Tape Specification and Application

9.10.3 tesa Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

9.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9.11 Arkema (Bostik)

9.12 Shurtape Technologies

9.13 DeWAL Industries

9.14 Johnson & Johnson

9.15 CCT Tapes

9.16 Adhesives Research

9.17 Lamart Corp

9.18 Cantech

9.19 Coroplast Tape Corporation

9.20 Worthen Industries

9.21 Cardinal Health

9.22 Main Tape

9.23 Adhesive Applications

9.24 Medline Medical

9.25 DYNAREX

9.26 McKesson

10 Double Coated Tape Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Double Coated Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double Coated Tape

10.4 Double Coated Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

11.1 Marketing Channel

11.1.1 Direct Marketing

11.1.2 Indirect Marketing

11.2 Double Coated Tape Distributors List

11.3 Double Coated Tape Customers

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Opportunities

12.3 Market Drivers

12.4 Challenges

12.5 Influence Factors

13 Double Coated Tape Market Forecast

13.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue and Price Forecast

13.1.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Double Coated Tape Price Trend Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Double Coated Tape Forecast by Region

13.2.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Growth Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.2.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Growth Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.4 Europe Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.5 China Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.6 Japan Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.7 Southeast Asia Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.8 India Double Coated Tape Sales, Revenue Growth Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3 Global Double Coated Tape Forecast by Type

13.3.1 Global Double Coated Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Global Double Coated Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Global Double Coated Tape Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.4 Global Double Coated Tape Forecast by Application

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

