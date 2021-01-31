Down Jacket Market Global Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

Global Down Jacket Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Down Jacket Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Down Jacket market status and forecast, categorizes the global Down Jacket market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Down jacket is a warm jacket filled with the soft feathers of a duck or a goose. Down jacket is one popular type jacket, especially in cold seasons and in places where the temperature is low most of the time. These jackets have a reputation for their good insulation ability, light weight, and durability.

The Down Jacket industry concentration is very low; there are at least more than five thousands manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from USA and Europe.

Although improving the living standards of residents and market demand expanding in recent years, various brands increased, and alternative clothing to seize the market will influence marketing for down effect.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd, Yalu Holding and Giordano captured the top three sales volume share spots in the down jacket market in 2015.

The biggest consumption group of down jacket is 18-30 in 2015, sales volume reached 234.65 M Units and it accounted for 37.13% of the market, followed by 30-39 with 27.14% sales volume share.

Although sales of down jacket brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The global Down Jacket market is valued at 101300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 384500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd

Yalu Holding

Giordano

Eral

H&M

Yaya

Bosideng

Hongdou

Baleno（Texwinca Holdings Limited）

Meters/bonwe

Jack&Jones(BESTSELLER)

Valentino

The North Face(VF Corporation)

CHERICOM

Pierre Cardin

Marmot

YISHION

Columbia

Semir

Moncler

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3236360-global-down-jacket-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Man

Women

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

18-30

30-39

40-49

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Down Jacket sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Down Jacket manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Down Jacket are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Down Jacket Manufacturers

Down Jacket Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Down Jacket Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Down Jacket market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3236360-global-down-jacket-market-research-report-2018

Some points from table of content:

Global Down Jacket Market Research Report 2018

1 Down Jacket Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Down Jacket

1.2 Down Jacket Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Down Jacket Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Down Jacket Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Man

1.2.4 Women

1.3 Global Down Jacket Segment by Application

1.3.1 Down Jacket Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 18-30

1.3.3 30-39

1.3.4 40-49

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Down Jacket Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Down Jacket Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Down Jacket (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Down Jacket Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Down Jacket Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Down Jacket Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Down Jacket Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)