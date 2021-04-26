Drinks Packaging Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Amcor plc, Crown, AptarGroup, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Graham Packaging Company., O-I, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Pak International S.A

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Drinks Packaging Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Global drinks packaging market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Top Players in the Market are: Amcor plc, Crown, AptarGroup, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Graham Packaging Company., O-I, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Pak International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc., Mondi, Refresco Group, Pacific Can China Holdings Limited, Toko Seikan Group Holding, Stora Enso, Reynolds, Alcoa Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics., Sonoco Products

Global Drinks Packaging Market Segmentation:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Material: Glass, Plastics, Metal, Paperboard, Others

By Packaging Type: Box, Bottle, Cartons, Cans, Pouch, Jars, Others

By Application: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, Juices

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of beverages is driving the market growth

Increasing usage of stand up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverage is contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Rising adoption of bottled water is also accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the hazardous packaging products will also restrain the market growth

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the global Drinks Packaging market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Research Methodology

Primary Research:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Drinks Packaging industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology oriented perspectives.

