Driving Footwear Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027| PUMA SE, adidas AG, Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, FOX

Market Definition: Global Driving Footwear Market

Driving footwear can be defined as a type of shoes which are being constructed using rubber at the back of them. Generally these are a type of moccasin which has the rubber grip on the sole which enables more traction as well as more flexibility. These shoes are generally designed to keep the movement smooth and easy within the pedals of the car. These footwears are also generally referred as drivers or driving loafers. These foot wear are generally slipped on in structure i.e. they do not have laces and are easy to wear. Driving footwear can be used with or without socks which gives the same level of comfort and flexibility. Generally there are two version of driving shoes i.e. smooth supple leather and velvet looking suede. Generally these shoes are being made up of leather, suede, nubuck, and exotic skins. These are available in large number of colors and driving shoes basically are not for walking purpose i.e. they are basically invented for the use from car to carpet.



Top Key Players:

o PUMA SE,

o adidas AG,

o Alpinestars S.p.A,

o Dainese S.p.A,

o FOX,

o SCOTT Sports SA.,

o GIANNI FALCO S.R.L.,

o SPARCO S.P.A.,

o Piloti Inc.,

o Guccio Gucci S.p.A.,

o Tommy Hilfiger,

o Nike, Inc.,

o ZARA,

o RUOSH,

o C&J Clark International,

o Hush Puppies,

o Steve Madden,

o LVMH

o among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

o In May 2019, Nike has announced to launch Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Grey” in the end of the May. It was debuted by Las Vegas Aces into the preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx.

o In May 2019, Three NBA players named Fox, Booker and Tatum will put their stamp on Nike Air Max 1, Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 97 which belongs to classic Nike silhouettes. Such collaboration with star player helps the company to strengthen the brand name as well as this also increases the sale of the company due to the followers of the player.

Market Segmentations:

Global Driving Footwear Market is segmented on the basis of

o Material Type

o Vehicle Type

o Sole Type

o Price Range

o End-User

o Distribution Channel

o Geography

Segmentation: Global Driving Footwear Market

Global driving footwear market is segmented into seven notable segments which are material type, vehicle type, product type, sole type, price range, end-user and distribution channel.

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into leather, natural fibers and others.

In January 2019, Adidas has planned to produce the shoes using recycled plastic waste. In year 2018, the company has produced more than 5 million units from the plastic waste and is now focused towards doubling the figure in the coming year 2019. This will help the company to focus more on sustainable development, reduce the cost of the units and the raw material.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheeler and four-wheeler.

In January 2019, the company has launched “PLATFORM A” a sports accelerator program at station in Paris. It is the world’s largest startup campus. The company has invested nearly 1 million euros in this program. This will help the company to boost the global sales and the digital presence of the company.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into boot, shoes and others.

In May 2019, Gianni Falco SRL has launched Starboy which is a high-end sneaker which delivers optimal summer use and protection. It has the Rubber outsole which provides high-grip in different conditions. This has enhanced the company product portfolio specifically in driving footwear that would help the company to deliver the right product to the right person.

On the basis of sole type, the market is segmented into anti-slip flexible sole, PVC sole, rubber sole and others.

In April 2019, Gianni Falco SRL has developed Lennox a homologue�� and fashionable shoe which are easy to wear with the pair of denim jeans or on bike. It has the thick and solid sole. The shoe is being made up of full-grain oil-treated leather. This is available in multiple colour and sizes which would fulfill the growing demand of such shoes in the market.

On the basis of price range, the global driving footwear market is segmented into economic, mid-range, premium.

In February 2019, Gianni Falco SRL has launched new leather motorcycle shoe named as Kaspar. These shoes meet all safety standards which are needed for any individual. These shoes are the perfect shoes for those who prefer common shoes for styling, adventure, bike riding. Meeting all the requirement would help this product to penetrate easily into the market.

On the basis of end-user, the global driving footwear market is segmented into men and women.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.

In May 2019, Nike has decided to launch Nike Shox R4 Neymar JR which is inspired from star footballer Neymar Jr. Nike Shox R4 shoes were being called the shoe of the future in year 2000. The desire for Nike Shox R4 by Neymar Jr has made this product development.

