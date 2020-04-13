Drone Surveillance and Monitoring Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027

Surveillance drones are unmanned aircraft that are used to capture still photographs, video recordings, or live video of targets such as people, vehicles, or specific areas. Governments, the military, law enforcement, or commercial entities that use them to gather information and intelligence that can be used to assist in decision-making. Surveillance drones provide access to areas that can be difficult or impossible for humans to enter on foot or in land vehicles. Many drones are safer than crewed aircraft; they can fly at lower altitudes and work less expensively. It may also prohibit the use of military and law enforcement surveillance drones in potentially dangerous areas such as battlefields or crime scenes.

All fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones are ideal for surveillance. Fixed-wing UAVs are usually used to protect larger cities such as coastlines, borders, and long road and infrastructure parts because they have greater flight endurance and can cover a more extensive distance without recharging or refueling. Multicolor drones are used in smaller areas because they are capable of hovering and are generally more controllable. Drone tether systems can also be used to offer persistent monitoring capabilities to a quad copter or multicolor drone. The UAV flies in place while being connected via a tethering cable to a power source on the ground, which also transfers images and video to ground operators. The U.S. Department of Defense classifies its unmanned aerial vehicles, which include different military and government surveillance drone types, according to a group system categorized by such criteria as maximum altitude. This system is between Category 1 (18,000 ft).

The “Global Drone surveillance and monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The drone surveillance and monitoring market report aims to provide an overview of the drone surveillance and monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global drone surveillance and monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading drone surveillance and monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global drone surveillance and monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application. Based on product type, the drone surveillance and monitoring market is segmented into: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Blade, and Hybrid. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Border Patrol, Building Security, Events Surveillance and Monitoring, Industrial Facility Surveillance, Law Enforcement Surveillance, Prison Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring and Accident Surveillance, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global drone surveillance and monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drone surveillance and monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the drone surveillance and monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the drone surveillance and monitoring in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the drone surveillance and monitoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from drone surveillance and monitoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drone surveillance and monitoring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the drone surveillance and monitoring market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– AGC DRONES

– Applus+

– AZUR DRONES SAS

– Dronevolt

– DroniTech

– Elistair

– senseFly

– Skyfront

– UAV Factory

– UAVOS INC

