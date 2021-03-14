Drug Abuse Testing Market 2020: Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027 with Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Competitive analysis is the major feature of any market research report, and hence Drug Abuse Testing report covers many points including strategic profiling of key players in the market, analyses core competencies of key players, and draw a competitive landscape for the Healthcare industry. Different components which are in charge of market development, has been analyzed clearly in this report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global drug abuse testing market expected to be US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn by 2027.



Key Competitors In Market are Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, American Screening Corporation, Inc, Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., Laboratorio Sodré.

Market Insights

Increasing Consumption of Illicit Drugs

Illicit drugs, including cocaine, amphetamines, heroin, hallucinogens are substances that can inhibit the central nervous system and also cause hallucinogenic effects. The National Household Survey on Drug Abuse (NSDUH) is a primary source of information on the patterns, prevalence, and consequences of alcohol, illegal drug use, and abuse in the general U.S.

As per statistics provided by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million American adults (above 12 years of age) have faced a substance use disorder in 2017. According to SAMHSAM, marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States. The laws regarding the use of marijuana have changed in several countries over the past decades. Marijuana classified as a Schedule I drug that is considered as having a high potential for drug abuse that has no currently accepted medical use in treatment in the United States yet. Almost 38% of the adult population in the U.S. have battled an illegal drug use disorder during the year 2017. Other than illicit drugs, the consumption of alcohol has observed among the individuals in the country. Nearly 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 also struggled with an alcohol use disorder.

Across the United States, the increasing consumption of marijuana has a public health impact on local and state communities. As in results, people meeting the diagnostic standards for abuse or dependence on marijuana, which is the second leading factor for which people receive drug treatment (behind alcohol). As per the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, the consequences of marijuana use have placed a substantial strain on the U.S. health care system. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market for drug abuse testing is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period

Market segmentation:

Drug Abuse Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Rapid Testing Devices, Analyzers and Consumables); Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva and Other Sample Types); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Forensic Laboratories) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

