Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2019-2028

Companies profiled in the report are Oxford BioMedica, Pfizer, Inc., Amgen Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG, SiBiono GeneTech Co., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

The drug and gene delivery systems market has been segmented as follows:

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Delivery System Drug Delivery Systems Intrauterine Implants Prodrug Implants Polymeric Drug Delivery Targeted Drug Delivery Gene Delivery Systems Viral Gene Delivery Adenovirus Vector Lentivirus Vector Retrovirus Vector Adeno-associated Virus Vector Sendai Virus Vector Herpes Simplex Virus Vector Others Non-viral Gene Delivery Natural Organic Compounds Physical Methods Chemical Methods Combined Hybrid System

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Route of Administration Oral Injectable Inhalation Transdermal Ocular Nasal Topical

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Application Infectious Diseases Oncology Ophthalmology Urology Diabetes CNS Others

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Geography

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



