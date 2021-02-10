Drug Delivery Systems Market – Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Till 2027

Drug Delivery Systems Market report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in this Drug Delivery Systems report aids businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. Furthermore, market research report also provides a watchful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global drug delivery systems market accounted to US$ 1,243.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,302.2 Bn by 2027.

Market Insights

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Over the past few decades, Research and development (R&D) in drug delivery devices is increasing across the globe due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. Drug delivery is the method or process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans. Various routes of administration are being studied in order to treat these chronic diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.

Some important technological advantages of nanotherapeutic drug delivery systems (NDDS) include prolonged half-life, improved bio-distribution, increased circulation time of the drug, controlled and sustained release of the drug, versatility of route of administration, increased intercellular concentration of drug and many more.

Growing Demand for Non Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

With the improvements in medical devices and certain transdermal delivery technologies, the non-invasive mode of drug delivery is now ready to compete with traditional methods of oral and injectible routes of drug delivery. The Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems encompasses the broad field of non-invasive drug delivery systems which includes drug delivery via topical, transdermal-active (device- aided enhanced penetration), transdermal-passive, trans-ocular membrane, trans-mucosal membrane, as well as delivery via alveolar membrane from inhaled medication. Patient compliance has been found to be much higher when administrated by non-invasive routes due to decreased pain involved in drug delivery and therefore these techniques are considered to be a preferred mode of drug delivery.

Key Competitors In Market are

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

3M

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.,

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global drug delivery systems industry. For instance, in January 2019, BD launched BD Nano 2nd gen pen needles reinforces BD’s commitment to providing the most advanced solutions possible for people with diabetes to help achieve better clinical management of insulin use. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Market segmentation:

Drug Delivery Systems Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts by Route of Administration (Oral, Transmucosal, Injectable, Topical, Implantable, and Ocular); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies); Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

