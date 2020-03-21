Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2026

The global Drugs of Abuse Testing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Drugs of Abuse Testing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Drugs of Abuse Testing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Drugs of Abuse Testing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Drugs of Abuse Testing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global drugs of abuse testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global drugs of abuse testing market are Alere, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare, Express Diagnostics International Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.

The global drugs of abuse testing market has been segmented as below:

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Product Type Analyzers Immunoassays Analyzers Chromatographic Devices Breath Analyzers Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Fluid Collection Devices Others

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Sample Type Saliva Breath Urine Blood Hair & Sweat

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Testing Type Pain Management Testing Criminal Justice Testing Workplace Screening

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by End-user Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories On-the-spot Testing Forensic Laboratories

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Drugs of Abuse Testing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Drugs of Abuse Testing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

