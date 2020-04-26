Dry Mortar – A Market Worth Observing Growth | BASF, Ardex, Henkel, Knauf

HTF MI recently Announced Global Dry Mortar study with 100+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Dry Mortar. Global Dry Mortar research allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for Global Dry Mortar Forecast till 2025*. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (Ro), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK) & Grupo Puma (ES).

Next step one should take to boost sales? Track recent strategic moves and present scenario analysis of the Dry Mortar market. Click to get Global Dry Mortar Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1403711-global-dry-mortar-market-14

Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.

In recent years, with the continuous improvement of the national environmental protection requirements, it has become an urgent task of the local building authorities to promote the use of dry mortar. One key factor that has been driving the demand is the ability of these products to save labor costs. With the use of specialized application equipment, substantial improvement in workmen efficiency and Production has been reported due to the use of these products.

From the historical experience of developed countries in Europe and America, the dry mortar is mainstream and trend of ready-mixed mortar market. In Europe, dry mortar occupies more than 90% of all the mortar products.

Currently, the global dry mortar market is gradually shifting to Asia, especially China market is a top priority. Demand for building mortar should be 350-600 million tons and the production of dry mortar is only 6% of the demand. It still has room for dry mortar products to substitute the other construction mortar products. But the most challenge for China dry mortar market is the high production capacity and low utilization. With the investment growth of real estate slow down, the growth of dry mortar will keep a decreasing trend in future.

Dry mortar is a low concentration ratio industry. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. The production market share of Weber is about 4.26% in 2017, which is the No.1 of the global Dry mortar industry. The other competitors include, PAREX (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Yuchuan Group (CN), BBMG Mortar (CN), Sichuan Gaoyu Building (CN), Guangzhou Ying Jian (CN), etc. The competition status wouldn?t be change in the short term. The growth of dry mortar industry depends on the growth of real estate market.

Global Dry Mortar market size will increase to 36700 Million US$ by 2025, from 28100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dry Mortar.

This report researches the worldwide Dry Mortar market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dry Mortar breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Dry Mortar Research for a Leading company is an intelligent process of gathering and analyzing the numerical data related to services and products. This Research Give idea to aims at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and wants. Also, reveals how efficiently industry players can meet their requirements. The market research collects data from the customers, via marketing strategy of various companies and their competitors. The Dry Mortar Manufacturing industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players entering the industry.

Important highlights of the Global Dry Mortar report:

1) Who are the Leading Company of Global Dry Mortar market space?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report are “Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (Ro), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK) & Grupo Puma (ES)”. The study presents emerging players by highest growth rate and top players by highest % market share.

2) What would be the market size by 2025 and possible growth rate?

The study is estimated considering years 2014 to 2025, highlighting market size & share for each year along with growth rate for each segment.

3) What Applications & Types does Market Study is Segmented by?

The study is segmented by Product Type as: , Bricklaying/ Masonry mortar, Floor Screeds, Tile Adhesives/Grouts, Wall Renders and Plasters, EIFS Products (major EPS and XPS) & Other and by applications/end-users industry such as: Construction Industry, Home Decoration Industry & Others

**The Global Dry Mortar market is valued considering weighted average selling price (WASP) that includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used during the creation of this study utilizes annual average 2019 currency rates.

To comprehend Global Dry Mortar market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Dry Mortar market is analyzed across major regions. Customized study by region and country can be provided considering below splits

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil etc.

• Middle East & Africa: Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: BeNeLux, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1403711-global-dry-mortar-market-14

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Saint-Gobain Weber (FR), Materis (FR), Sika (CH), Henkel (FR), Mapei (IT), Sto (DE), Ardex (DE), BASF (DE), Baumit (AT), Bostik (FR), Knauf (DE), CBP (US), Caparol (DE), Cemex (US), HB Fuller (US), Quick-mix (DE), Dryvit Systems (US), Hanil Cement (KR), AdePlast (Ro), Forbo (CH), CPI Mortars (UK) & Grupo Puma (ES) includes its information like associated companies, downstream buyers, upstream suppliers, headquarters, market position, historical background and top 4 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with sales contact information. Each players revenue figures, growth rate and gross margin is provided in easy to understand tabular & graphical format for past 3 years and a separate section on latest development like M&A and product/service offering etc.

What are the key market factors that are simplified in the report?

Market Landscapes: The report assessed key market highlights, including generation rate, utilization, cost, and income, value, and limit, piece of the overall industry, CAGR, and gross edge.

Key Tactical Developments: The examination additionally incorporates the key vital advancements of the market, including R&D, new item dispatch, understandings, coordinated efforts, joint endeavors, and territorial development of the main rivals working in the market.

A standard layout of the focused scene:

-The examination offers restraints relating to every industry members’ individual piece of the pie, the region served, producing locales and that’s just the beginning.

-The Global Dry Mortar Market report contains an intensive examination of the aggressive area of this vertical.

-The report profiles the organizations related to the realities with respect to their gross edges and value models.

Check for Discount, Offers ranging from 15% to 35% on Immediate Purchase on different Licenses @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1403711-global-dry-mortar-market-14

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Dry Mortar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019; Base Year: 2019; Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders in Global Dry Mortar Market:

== > Dry Mortar Manufacturers

== > Global Dry Mortar Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

== > Dry Mortar Sub-component Manufacturers

== > Industry Association, Opinion Leaders and Consultants

== > Downstream Vendors& upstream suppliers

**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Dry Mortar Market Size Estimation Available in final Report.

Buy this research @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1403711

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like BALTICS, GCC, Southeast Asia, EAST ASIA, North America and Western Europe.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter