DS Smith opens new HQ in USA as it targets extension in North America

This growth in the North American market follows its acquisition of Interstate Resources and Corrugated Container Corporation and The Display Connection – a reasonable sign that it plans to forcefully push established competitors in the USA such as International Paper.

The company said its innovations in sustainability in Europe offered a ‘launchpad’ for its expansion in North America, with global and local customer requests for more options for sustainable packaging.

The corrugated giant said its closed-loop recycling model – where paper and corrugated is collected, recycled and then used again to make packaging materials – has allowed the company to manage more than five million tons of recyclable materials every year.

Furthermore, the North America development has brought about new arrangements its North America Packaging and Paper group recently, with progressively planned.

“We see a major opportunity to redefine packaging for the US using our closed-loop system and heritage as a leading innovator in Europe. Our new Atlanta headquarters will help us with that effort,” said Jim Morgan, president and chief executive of DS Smith North America. “Atlanta is a global hub of activity for the packaging industry and we’re excited to bring competitive, challenging career opportunities to this particular market, while having access to some of the country’s top talent.”